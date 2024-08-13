Details Of Match Reportedly Planned For AEW All Out 2024

AEW fans won't have to wait long after the conclusion of All In on August 25 to see the company's next pay-per-view, as 13 days after the yearly Wembley Stadium extravaganza, AEW will return to Chicago on September 7 for the annual All Out event. While fans attending will likely not know exactly what the card for All Out is until shortly beforehand due to its proximity to All In, one major match is apparently in the works already.

Ibou of WrestlePurists first reported that he had heard of a potential match between current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page being slated for the All Out card. This report has since been backed up by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who also has heard of the next chapter of Strickland and Page's hostile rivalry taking place in Chicago. All Out 2024 will mark almost one year since the initial feud between Strickland and Page began, where Strickland told Page that if he had been given the opportunities Page had been given in AEW, he would have already been the AEW World Champion. This would lead to the two men brawling on TV in the weeks leading up to the inaugural WrestleDream pay-per-view in 2023, where Strickland picked up the win.

Things would only intensify by the time Full Gear 2023 rolled around, where after Strickland had broken into Page's home, their Texas Death Match took violence to new heights in a bout that Strickland may have won, but left both men forever changed. Their feud has since continued into 2024, and with Page so desperate to get his hands on Strickland, it's only a matter of time before these two eternal rivals cross paths once again.