AEW Changing Date Of All Out 2024

This year will mark the sixth All Out event since AEW's inception in 2019, but it'll be different this time around. Fightful Select has reported that this year will be the first time the show isn't going to be held on Labor Day weekend. The report noted that AEW was expected to imminently announce the moving of the show from its previous September 1 date to a week later on Saturday, September 7. AEW did just that, announcing the move officially and confirming that ticket information was due for release in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

AEW sources reportedly reasoned that the move is coming after previous complaints that All Out was too soon after All In at Wembley on August 25. Despite All Out changing dates, it will still be held at the NOW Arena just outside of Chicago, continuing its tradition as an Illinois event. In addition, "AEW Collision" and "AEW Rampage" will be taped on Friday, September 6 in the Chicago area.

Last year's All Out aired barely a week after All In at Wembley, and saw one of its marquee matches changed at short notice as a result. CM Punk and Ricky Starks were due to settle their feud in Chicago, but Punk was fired with cause following his backstage scuffle with Jack Perry in London, requiring Bryan Danielson to step in for the Strap Match which he went on to win.

Advertisement

All Out 2023 also scored the lowest pay-per-view buy rate of AEW's 2023 events, with an estimated 100,000 buys. For reference, All In brought in an estimated 200,000 buys, the inaugural WrestleDream event gained 110,000, and Full Gear drew between 122,000 and 140,000.