Swerve Strickland Signs New AEW Deal On Air With Tony Khan During All In Zero Hour

Swerve Strickland may or may not be AEW World Champion when All In comes to an end, but fans knew he'd be staying with the company before it even began. During the two-hour Zero Hour kickoff show, Strickland was shown backstage alongside Prince Nana, signing his name to a brand new AEW contract. He then passed it over to AEW CEO Tony Khan, who signed as well. The two men then shook hands.

Strickland had recently alluded to being in contract negotiations during a "Barstool Rasslin" interview. Fightul reporter Sean Ross Sapp said on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Strickland and Khan had been in legitimate talks for some time. As of this writing there's no word on the length, compensation, or any other details of the contract.

Strickland will main event AEW All In against former WWE star Bryan Danielson, who will supposedly never wrestle again if he loses. Danielson is the betting favorite ahead of the show.