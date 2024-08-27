WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Assesses NXTNA Star Joe Hendry

Joe Hendry has been making a name for himself on "WWE NXT," quite possibly the biggest winner in WWE's partnership with his home promotion of TNA Wrestling. Former TNA star and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi Fatu has been begrudgingly impressed by the former TNA Digital Media Champion.

Advertisement

"[Joe Hendry] did something right. He's going all viral because I had no idea who the hell he was until you guys sent me the post of this guy here...I'm not a believer. I believe he struck the right wherever to be viral...The cat must be a marketing genius," Rikishi said on his "Off The Top" podcast. "I can possibly see him [doing] a skit or something at WrestleMania."

The former Intercontinental Champion believes WWE would be smart to give the viral star an opportunity on the year's biggest show, capitalizing off all of the attention that Hendry has brought "NXT" and its partnership with TNA. Hendry isn't the only TNA star to come to "NXT," as Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace recently challenged NXT Champion Roxanne Perez, and Wes Lee's former tag partner Zachary Wentz has been showing up, hell-bent on revenge for Lee's recent betrayal. "WWE NXT" stars have also made numerous appearances at TNA PPVs over the last few months, including Tatum Paxley, who challenged Grace for her title unsuccessfully.

Advertisement

As for Hendry, he recently won a triple threat match against Lee and Pete Dunne to earn a match against WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page at the upcoming No Mercy event on September 1 in Denver, CO.