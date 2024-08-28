Video: WWE NXT Champ Ethan Page's Message For Fans Who Believe In TNA's Joe Hendry

On Tuesday's "WWE NXT," Ethan Page confronted TNA star Joe Hendry for disrespecting him. However, this encounter caught the attention of "NXT" General Manager Ava Raine, who made changes to Page's upcoming title match at No Mercy against Hendry, adding Trick Williams as the Special Guest Referee. Following the distraction of Williams' entrance, Page attempted to get a cheap shot on Henry, but instead suffered his opponent's finisher. The show then ended with Page out cold, while Hendry celebrated with the NXT Championship alongside Williams. Following the embarrassing exchange, Page cut a brief backstage promo to promise his revenge.

Page said he'd have a message for everyone who believed in Hendry, and criticized the audience for singing along to his opponent's song as he was laid out cold. "At No Mercy, you all put yourselves in the position to have your hearts absolutely broken! Oh, please believe in Joe. I want all of you to believe in Joe and continue to doubt 'All Ego,'" he said. The champion then boldly claimed that all Hendry's fans will have their dreams crushed at No Mercy as he drops the ball against Page.

😳😳😳@OfficialEGO has a heated message after what went down to end #WWENXT... pic.twitter.com/o208dSgODw — WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2024

The lack of respect shown to me by ... My opponent

My boss

My referee for Sunday But mostly, the fans for not letting me speak Tonight was a career low for the Champion Sunday will not feel the same https://t.co/LSGzn1bWwT — "All Ego" Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) August 28, 2024

Additionally, Page commented on the exchange with Williams and Hendry on X, where he called out the "lack of respect" that Raine showed to him alongside the two men, as well as the fans for not allowing him to speak. "Tonight was a career low for the Champion. Sunday will not feel the same," he posted.