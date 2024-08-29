WWE NXT Champ Roxanne Perez Assesses No Mercy Opponent Jaida Parker

Reigning NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is set to defend her title against Jaida Parker at the upcoming No Mercy PLE. As usual, Perez doesn't lack any confidence, and in a recent interview with "TV Insider," she explained why she'll be retaining her championship yet again once the dust settles.

According to Perez, who describes herself as a 22 year old veteran, while she believes that Parker is awesome, she pointed out how her opponent has only been in "WWE NXT" for about a year. "To see her growth and how far she has come in a year is insane. I was not in a WWE [PLE] within a year of wrestling," Perez said. She then said that she's excited to face Parker, but made the eventual outcome clear. "Sorry, Jaida it's not your time yet. You will be a future champion. She has confidence and aura. She has it all. She is not "The Prodigy" though."

Perez has notably been on a hot winning streak ever since she recaptured the NXT Women's Championship in April at Stand & Deliver. So far, she's successfully defended her title 12 times, with her most recent victory being a Triple Threat during a house show at Fort Pierce against both Lola Vice and Sol Ruca. While only time will tell how long her second reign with the belt will be, Perez has clearly become a force to be reckoned with on the "NXT" roster, and her eventual title loss will definitely set up the next big women's star on the brand.

