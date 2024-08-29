Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Address Possibility Of Joe Hendry Winning WWE's NXT Title

TNA star Joe Hendry has been a fan favorite within the promotion for quite some time, and through this he's gained an interesting opportunity to headline "WWE NXT" No Way Out against Ethan Page, in a shot at the NXT Championship. But, could the TNA star walk away with the title and show up with it on "TNA Impact"? On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer weighed in on this possibility. According to Bully, he has a very personal, vested interested in Hendry.

Advertisement

"I would love to see the wrestling world buzzing because Joe Hendry defeated Ethan Page, and now Joe Hendry — the TNA guy — is your NXT Champion," he said. Bully also described the situation as a very interesting and intriguing angle in this day and age. However, according to Dreamer, Hendry winning the title won't make history — as stars from outside companies have won titles before — but it'll be making history in NXT. "Because NXT wasn't around when a contracted wrestler from another company won somebody else's title," he explained. Bully added how it's not happened in a long time, and how the current generation of WWE fans have never seen something like this before.

Bully then recalled Jon Moxley winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, but noted that this wasn't "Earth-shattering" because it has been a norm for AEW. "Now, we know that "NXT" and TNA are doing business with each other, but are we to believe that WWE would let somebody from an outside company become a world champion on any level?" Bully proposed. Additionally, he believes that Hendry winning would create a massive buzz for both TNA and "NXT."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.