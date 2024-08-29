Video: Shawn Michaels Breaks Down WWE Performance Center

Since July 11, 2013, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando has served as WWE's premier facility where up-and-coming wrestlers can train to be ready for WWE television. In a video posted to X, WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels broke down the Performance Center, describing how it "has changed the landscape of the WWE for years to come."

"What we wanted to do here was to open up the world of sports entertainment and the WWE to all the athletes across the globe," said Michaels. "To do that, we knew we had to compete with other performance centers that were out there." Michaels says that a major reason WWE has been "on fire" lately is the Performance Center, with him believing that someday, "100% of the WWE roster" will be people who trained in Orlando. "If you want to get better at being a performer in the WWE, you need to come through the Performance Center," said Michaels.

Step inside the @WWE Performance Center with @ShawnMichaels, SVP of Talent Development! Watch as he shares his wisdom and takes us through the ultimate training ground where future WWE stars are made.💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/kUfXhkP1Aj — TKO (@TKOGrp) August 28, 2024

Michaels also touted how the Performance Center has been beneficial in the recent merger between UFC and WWE, with both companies training the next generation of talent. "What a perfect merger UFC and the WWE, thus starting TKO," said Michaels. "I believe this merger is only the beginning of amazing things happening for both companies." The WWE Performance Center has been in the news as of late, as there were debunked reports claiming that the sports and training facility would move to Las Vegas.