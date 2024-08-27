Clarification On Status Of WWE Performance Center In Florida

The WWE Performance Center opened its doors on July 11, 2013, in Orlando. Since then, it has been home to the next generation of WWE talent, serving as a state-of-the-art facility where up and coming wrestlers can train and improve their craft. In recent years, it has also been where WWE films their developmental brand "NXT." Reports emerged on August 27 that indicated the Performance Center in Florida could be closing its doors and moving to Las Vegas. However, it has been revealed that those reports are false.

According to Fightful, WWE sources informed them that the Performance Center will be staying in Florida. Sources at the Performance Center were apparently shocked when they saw the Vegas reports, citing matters such as cost of living and proximity of main roster talent as benefits for their Orlando location.

The original report indicated that President of Endeavor Group Holdings Mark Shapiro made the announcement during a meeting, crediting Las Vegas as a sports and entertainment destination that WWE would benefit from being a part of. However, multiple WWE sources claim this never happened. As a result, it would appear that the Performance Center will remain in Orlando for the time being.

However, WWE will still have a significant presence in Las Vegas next year. Despite months of reports that WrestleMania 41 would head to Minneapolis next year, it was announced in May that Las Vegas will serve as the host city with the event taking place on April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. The last time WWE was at Allegiant Stadium was in 2021 for SummerSlam.

