Dave Bautista On What He Misses About WWE, Why He Won't 'Tarnish' Final Match

Dave Bautista retired from pro wrestling in 2019 at WrestleMania 35, after he lost to his former Evolution mentor Triple H in a No Hold Barred match to officially end his career. Despite many wrestling fans hoping that the six-time World Champion would return for one more run inside the ropes, Bautista maintained on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" that he plans on staying retired, and is satisfied with going out on his own terms.

Advertisement

"It was the way I wanted to go out. It was like a dream for me. It's so perfect. It's such a romantic way and wrestlers don't get to choose the way they go out, I did. I went out on my own terms the way I wanted with the guy I wanted to go out with, and I will never tarnish that. It's not that I don't miss it, I miss the crowd, I miss the energy of the crowd. I dream about walking out and hearing my entrance music, but I know if I do that I will just tarnish my storybook ending and I'm just not willing to do it ... I just have to come to terms with my time has passed."

Bautista also still aspires to be part of the WWE Hall Of Fame, and was personally asked by Triple H if he would like to be inducted in Los Angeles over WrestleMania 39 weekend, however "The Animal" was shooting a movie in South Africa that conflicted with the timing of his potential induction.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.