Why Jim Ross Was 'Turned Off' From MJF-Will Ospreay Feud Ahead Of AEW All In 2024

Will Ospreay defeated MJF to regain his International Championship at All In this past weekend, after originally wrestling each other for an hour on "AEW Dynamite" over a month ago, before concluding their rivalry at Wembley Stadium. However, AEW commentator Jim Ross recently shared some criticism on "Grilling JR" towards MJF and Ospreay, stating that he was "turned off" by their promo battle against each other on the preceding "Dynamite" before All In.

"I think they did a nice job, told a good story. I was a little turned off by the final buildup going into that match on the 'Dynamite' the preceding Wednesday, because it seemed like there was just too much talk. I thought it was too much jabbering, that was just me. I don't think you need 15 or 20 or 25 minutes to cut a promo, you shouldn't. If you're sold on your concept, and you believe in what you're saying, and it's important to you, then all those things should be enough. That should make you get to your point passionately, convincingly and move on."

Despite not being thrilled with their final segment heading into Wembley Stadium, Ross did praise the match between Ospreay and MJF on Sunday night. He specifically stated how both wrestler's styles are comparable, and enjoyed the storytelling behind the Tiger Driver '91, but admittedly thinks the story is more suited for hardcore fans.

