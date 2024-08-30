WWE's Rey Mysterio Opens Up About Stem Cell Treatment He Recently Received

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has been wrestling a fast-paced style for over 30 years and has lost very few steps along the way. The former World Heavyweight Champion has been open about how advancements in medical science have kept him moving at such a fast clip, and in a new post on Instagram, Mysterio detailed the recent regimen that has helped him perform at the highest levels.

"On July 17th of this year I had the opportunity once again to enhance my body's well being by repairing it with a good dosage of stem cell therapy," Mysterio wrote of his recent trip to Cancun. Mysterio said he had been suffering from pain in his joints before getting a series of injections in his shoulders, wrists, knees, and shoulders, as well as a cocktail IV of stem cells. The treatment took effect 32 days later and Mysterio found himself pain-free.

"My body feels incredible and this is only the beginning stage, I know my body well and understand that it is going through the healing process as we speak," Mysterio said, detailing the maintenance routine of infrared sauna, cold therapy, stretching, and red light therapy.

Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023, but since then has been active often wrestling his son Dominik Mysterio, even wrestling former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest at house shows. Mysterio has said that he will consider retirement when he's in the proper mindset, but his physical condition is still well enough that he's able to maintain an active schedule with the help of sauna, cold plunges, and stem cells.