Nic Nemeth, Formerly Dolph Ziggler, Reflects On Life Outside The WWE Bubble

Nic Nemeth has found significant success since parting ways with WWE, and is currently the reigning TNA World Champion, while he also had a run with the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship earlier in the year. However, Nemeth still fondly recalls his years as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, and admitted that the experience after his WWE exit has been scary at times since he was in the WWE bubble for nearly 20 years.

During a recent appearance on "Under The Ring," the veteran reflected on his career outside WWE.

"I knew everybody I was wrestling no matter what the case was, even if they were a call-up from 'NXT,'" he said.

When describing his current situation, Nemeth claimed that everything feels brand new to him. The TNA World Champion has also admitted that he's been talking a "bunch of trash" for 15 years, hyping himself up as the best and making numerous claims about his ability in the ring. When it comes to the TNA locker room, Nemeth described them as "awesome" and praised them for how seamlessly everyone works together.

"TNA, as a whole, is absolutely delivering and just like on a real roll right now," he said.

Nemeth acknowledged that he was apprehensive about the thought of signing with a new company, and described his WWE run as a "long-term relationship." "Because of them letting me go — after I asked very nicely several times — I got to have some very special matches that I never thought I would," he explained.

Nemeth also explained that TNA is slowly moving forward and improving, and hinted at new surprises which he's happy to be a part of.

