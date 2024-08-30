TNA's Mike Santana Addresses Promotion's Relationship With WWE's NXT

TNA star Mike Santana is fully betting on himself, and it seems that he might be well on his way to the main event of the promotion. However, TNA is currently partnered with WWE, and many stars have crossed over between "NXT" and "iMPACT!" With that in mind, could Santana be the next one to make the jump?

Advertisement

While speaking to PWMania, Santana revealed that the WWE/TNA partnership was one of the main driving forces for why he eventually decided to return to TNA. "While I was out getting ready for my comeback, I watched everything. I did my homework, and caught myself up to speed with what was going on," he said.

Santana claims that he loves TNA, the talent, stories, and simply how motivated the locker room is, which is something he wanted to be a part of. "To be honest, when I came back to wrestling, I already knew I was going to leave where I was," he claimed. "So, I knew I needed to start doing my homework. TNA drew me the most, and it's awesome to be a part of the hottest era of the company. The talent I get to work with is awesome."

Advertisement

While the star didn't explicitly hint at crossing over to "NXT" anytime soon, it seems that his loyalties lie firmly in place with TNA. Due to this, Santana will likely be supporting Joe Hendry's main event match at NXT No Way Out, where the TNA star will have a shot at the NXT World Championship against Ethan Page.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "PWMania" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.