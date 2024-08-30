WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Opens Up About Late WCW Star Kevin Sullivan

With a career spanning four decades so far, Arn Anderson has come across a variety of personalities in the professional wrestling business. One of his favorite personalities was that of Kevin Sullivan, who worked with him in World Championship Wrestling as well as the National Wrestling Alliance territories. Earlier this month, Sullivan sadly died at the age of 74. Following this news, Anderson opened up about his relationship with Sullivan, who also formerly served as the WCW head booker.

"I think he's earned his place [in the WWE Hall of Fame]," Anderson said on a recent episode of the "ARN" podcast. "Kevin's been a booker for decades that people didn't even know about. He has put together a lot of good angles and stuff, and my God, what when did he start wrestling? 70s, wasn't it?"

"Kevin was a friend of mine, he was a good friend," Anderson continued. "In this business, we've said before, we don't come off the road and get on the phone with each other and talk to each other and go have dinner with each other. That time is for on the road, but he was a guy that I really considered a friend. I'm so sorry that he's gone."

Long before Anderson worked under Sullivan in WCW, the two shared the ring on several occasions under the banner of NWA. In 1987, Anderson and Sullivan made a short, but notable run in the Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup tournament. The following year, Sullivan reunited with Anderson in a pair of WarGames matches as part of NWA's 1988 Great American Bash tour.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ARN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.