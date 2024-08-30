Jim Ross Names His Choice To Challenge For AEW Title At WrestleDream 2024

Bryan Danielson successfully captured the AEW World Championship at All In after defeating Swerve Strickland in the main event. The victory marks his first title since joining the company in 2021. Now that he has the gold around his waist, AEW commentator Jim Ross has named the wrestlers he'd like to see challenge Danielson at WrestleDream this upcoming October in his home city of Washington, DC.

Speaking on "Grilling JR," Ross stated that Will Ospreay would be his first choice for Danielson's opponent in the Tacoma Dome, while also admitting that Kenny Omega would be a formidable challenger. That said, the latter is a risky option due to his health issues.

"It would probably be Ospreay because he's healthy. I got to guess that well is Kenny going to be cleared? Is Kenny gonna have his cobwebs shaking loose? Is he not rusty? I can't promise that and if you can't promise that then you don't want to put that person the in the challenger's chair for the your richest prize, your biggest title, but it's a great match don't get me wrong. Would I love to see the match? Hell yeah, but not right away. I think we got to get Kenny back rolling and make sure that Kenny's happy with Kenny because he's going through a lot of health issues."

Ross' co-host Conrad Thompson also mentioned Kazuchika Okada as another possible opponent for Danielson at WrestleDream, leading Ross to share how he would love to call that match and could get behind the idea of it main eventing the show.

