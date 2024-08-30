Additional Details On AEW Grand Slam Event Taking Place In Brisbane, Australia

Next year, the AEW Grand Slam television special will officially elevate to pay-per-view status when AEW heads to Brisbane, Queensland, Australia for the 2025 iteration of the event. AEW Grand Slam 2025 will specifically emanate from Suncorp Stadium, which holds a maximum capacity of 52,500 people, on Saturday, February 15. Following this news, a new report has provided additional details on how the event came together for AEW.

Advertisement

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the local Brisbane government played a key role in bringing All Elite Wrestling to Queensland's capital city, much like other cities have to draw in shows from WWE and UFC recently. As evidenced by its addition of 2032 Summer Olympics and 2032 Summer Paralympics, WON also notes that the city of Brisbane has put forth an extra effort in securing international events across the board.

Brisbane's involvement with professional wrestling spans back decades, with multiple independent wrestling and WWE shows being run in the surrounding areas. With Grand Slam taking place at Suncorp Stadium, though, it is expected to be the largest pro wrestling event ever in the city.

Advertisement

Prior to the announcement of AEW Grand Slam, the country of Australia only offered access to "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" on ESPN. Shortly after the confirmation of Grand Slam, however, ESPN revealed that "AEW Collision" would also be coming to its Australian broadcasting platform starting on September 1. This move was reportedly part of plans brought forth by TEG, AEW's Australian partner for the upcoming Grand Slam pay-per-view.

There is no word on what AEW Grand Slam Australia will mean for Arthur Ashe Stadium next year, as the venue has hosted the original Grand Slam television special in the month of September since 2021.