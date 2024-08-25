AEW Grand Slam Stadium Show Officially Coming To Australia In February 2025

AEW Grand Slam will head to Brisbane, Australia next year, as announced on the Zero Hour pre-show for today's AEW All In. The news was revealed in a short video package, which featured stars like Mercedes Mone, FTR, and Australia native Kyle Fletcher. Grand Slam will take place on February 15, 2025, at Suncorp Stadium.

Advertisement

While not yet confirmed, the name of the event seems to imply that AEW won't hold a Grand Slam in New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium next year. Since 2021, the promotion has held Grand Slam as a TV special at the tennis stadium in the Queens borough of New York City.

Additionally, it looks as though the company is continuing to add to its pay-per-view schedule. Based on the date, Grand Slam will take place on a Sunday and will no longer be presented as part of "AEW Dynamite."

Ahead of today's news, a report emerged earlier this month that stated AEW was in "advanced talks" regarding a stadium show in Australia, with Suncorp Stadium listed as one of three possible locations for the event. Earlier this week, AEW CEO Tony Khan addressed the Australia rumors by confirming it was something he was working on for 2025, with more information coming soon.

Advertisement

In addition to Fletcher, there are other members of the AEW roster who are associated with Australia. The House of Black's Buddy Matthews is also a native of the country and, though she was born in New Zealand, "Timeless" Toni Storm was raised in Australia.