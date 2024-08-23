Tony Khan Addresses Reports AEW Is Exploring A Show In Australia In 2025

AEW is days away from its second-ever event in Wembley Stadium; next year, the company will be putting on a show in Dallas, TX's Globe Life Field. AEW appears to be leveling up its arena game, and a recent report suggested they might be planning a show in Australia. During Thursday's AEW All In media call, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed the report, saying AEW is actively working on bringing the promotion to the country.

Advertisement

"We're currently looking at various locations in Australia to potentially run an event sometime next year in 2025," Khan said. "We'll have more information about this in the near future. 2025 is gonna be a milestone year just as this is a milestone year."

AEW is currently in the middle of media rights negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery, and while no deal has been announced as of this writing, Khan's sunny disposition on the topic of AEW's future could possibly be the result of said negotiations. As it stands, AEW All In is just a few thousand tickets shy of selling out, with the event recently crossing the 50,000 ticket mark. While the show will be bringing in a significantly smaller audience than the historic 2023 event, tickets have been selling at a similar clip and all signs point to All In 2024 being a success. The upcoming All In: Texas event in 2025 was the result of AEW's partnership with the city of Arlington, TX, as the company recently completed a residency in the town's e-sports arena.

Advertisement