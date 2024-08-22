Darby Allin Comments On AEW's Relationship With Arlington, 2025 Texas Stadium Show

All Elite Wrestling are just days away from their annual All In event in London, England at Wembley Stadium, but 2025 will see AEW's biggest event of the year remain stateside as the company recently announced All In Texas. The show will take place at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers, on July 12, 2025, and if all goes according to plan, it will become the highest-attended North American event in AEW history. Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is excited to see what's in store for when the event rolls around. During a recent appearance on "103.5 The Fan," Allin reflected on how far the company has come since he joined in 2019.

"It's surreal because I've been with the company since day one, and the company's been around for like six years, to be there on the ground level, this wasn't established, nothing was guaranteed with AEW," Allin gushed. "We fought for this, and to be there, Globe Life, July 12th, 2025, it's wild."

AEW has become a Texas staple, often hosting events in the state and recently completing a residency at the Esports Stadium in Arlington. Allin knows that when the company debuts at Globe Life Field, it will be like nothing anyone has ever seen before.

"We put our souls and everything out there, and I think the fans really see what we fight for and then they're just as much of it as we are," Allin said. "This is an amazing partnership we have with the city...it's been an amazing run and I cannot wait for the energy of what's going to happen on July 12th, 2025."

