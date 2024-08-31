Former WWE Star Mandy Rose On Wrestling: 'I Can't Sit Here And Say I Don't Miss It'

It's been nearly two years since former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was suddenly released from WWE after dropping the title to Roxanne Perez in what would be her last wrestling match in December 2022. Since then, Rose has mainly focused on her business ventures, but she's finally returning to action, and will compete at a shoot-style competition for Black Label Pro's Crowning Glory event.

Speaking with "Sports Illustrated," Rose discussed her return to wrestling, and how well she's prepared. "I definitely miss it. I can't sit here and say I don't miss it," she admitted. However, Rose already says that she won't miss the first bump she takes. Looking back at her time away from wrestling, she said she feels proud and blessed for all she's accomplished. "Certain things really give you that adrenaline rush ... Maybe that's the little feeling that I may be missing a little bit lately. We shall see. Maybe it might bring me to a comeback," Rose said, seemingly teasing a permanent return to wrestling.

Notably, the Crowning Glory event was put together by former WWE star Dean "Mojo"' Muhtadi's Paragon Talent Group and DraftKings. Rose also shared her thoughts on the event, and praised it for being a special moment and the first of it's kind. "I've worked with DraftKings in the past and they've been amazing. Mojo's a good friend of mine, obviously, and I'm proud of everything he's accomplished with Paragon and everything else," she said.

