Mandy Rose Explains Why She Feels Guilty About WWE Exit

One day after her epic "WWE NXT" Women's Championship run came to an end, Mandy Rose was unceremoniously released from WWE as the company believed the material found on her exclusive content page went "outside of the parameters" stipulated in her WWE contract. Aside from being an "NXT" Women's Champion, Rose was also positioned as the leader of the Toxic Attraction stable. Following Rose's abrupt departure, though, the remaining Toxic Attraction members, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, were forced to pivot in another direction, and eventually turn against each other. During a recent interview with "Monopoly Events," Rose admitted to feeling a tinge of guilt for unintentionally derailing the group's storyline with her exit.

"I don't know if I have the itch to go back and wrestle full-time right now," Rose said. "However, I do miss the fans. I miss the camaraderie. I miss that adrenaline rush. I'm doing a lot of amazing things, and I'm so grateful for where I'm at in my life, but do I have that adrenaline rush? Not really, I think that might be missing. I would do it for the fans. I would do it for the aspect of there was some unfinished business. We really catapulted, and Toxic Attraction was so amazing. And as much as some things didn't pan out the way I wanted, I do feel bad a little bit and a little guilty in the sense of like we had something going so amazing, and I kind of feel for the girls in the group. They don't hold it against me or anything, but it's just one of those things where maybe there is something in the future."

In the weeks following Rose's departure, Jayne and Dolin attempted to mend their fractured friendship. Unfortunately, those efforts were done in vain, as Jayne struck Dolin with a superkick, effectively ending their partnership.

