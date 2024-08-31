Ronda Rousey Praises Current AEW Star For Helping Her Through Their Match In WWE

While Ronda Rousey's tenure in WWE was critically panned by many, the former "Raw" Women's Champion has been very open about not just the industry, but her struggles coming into wrestling. On the "Ring the Belle" podcast, Rousey specifically praised Mercedes Mone for helping her through their championship match at Royal Rumble 2019.

Advertisement

"I basically told her: 'I don't know what I'm doing, you make this match! I'll do whatever you want!' I flew out to meet her in New York, with her friend, Red," Rousey said. Mone and her friend then pieced together the match, and Rousey even says that she was taught how to catch a Suicide Dive. Rousey then reiterated that she deferred to Mone's expertise, and admitted that she didn't know what she was doing, but that she's coachable and good at taking direction. "So, I put all that trust into her, and it was like 'you make the match and I will do it.'"

In hindsight, Rousey says she loved the match, as well as the emotion they were able to portray. "Her coming out afterward was an unscripted moment, we didn't plan that out or anything like that," she claimed. "It really just spoke volumes to the differences between us, and where we're coming from and how people felt about this world." Rousey further described the moment as symbolic, placing all the credit for the match on Mone and her friend.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Ring the Belle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.