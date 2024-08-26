Ronda Rousey Shares Frustrations With Creative Process During WWE Tenure

It's been over one year since Ronda Rousey departed WWE, and the UFC Hall of Famer has been very outspoken about the company ever since. Most of her frustrations have been aimed at people like Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and Bruce Prichard, with the former two currently part of the biggest lawsuit to hit the wrestling business in decades, and Rousey has no intentions of returning to WWE.

While she has some strong opinions about people who she said "could go and f**k themselves," Rousey revealed to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" that one of her biggest frustrations while working in WWE was the creative process, something that has since changed after her exit. "I've heard it's a lot better. But yeah, that wasn't my experience before," Rousey said, likening it to an episode of "Saturday Night Live" where the host turns up on the day of the show and nothing had been organized. "Even if we killed it and had such a great time while we were out there, it was just the needless anxiety of getting to the finish line just made it so not fun."

Rousey admitted that while that process has put a negative spin on her experience with WWE, she's happy for the people who are still there experiencing something completely different. As for if she had changed her mind about a WWE return, the UFC Hall of Famer confirmed that her priorities lie elsewhere. "I got babies, I can't be taking them on the road. I did it for a little bit with one, I can't do that with two. It was hard on, my husband for us not all to be there all the time. I just don't think I can ask them to sacrifice that anymore."

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.