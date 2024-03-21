Ronda Rousey Isn't Holding Back About WWE, Doesn't Intend To Return

With a new book, "Our Fight," coming out next month, former WWE star Ronda Rousey has reached a point where she's no longer keeping quiet about her less than ideal time in the promotion. Excerpts from the book released yesterday revealed Rousey's less than glowing thoughts about disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and now she's decided to take aim at some of his key lieutenants.

In an interview with "Never Been Told," while talking about issues she had with fighters during her UFC career, Ronda addressed whether he had any beef with anybody she worked with in WWE. Two names immediately sprung to mind.

"In WWE, it's all fake, I love them [the wrestlers]," Rousey said. "Except for Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis, they can go f**k themselves. That's real."

Rousey's blunt words on WWE didn't end with Prichard and Laurinaitis, himself now out of WWE after being implicated in the scandals involving McMahon. When asked to talk about behind-the-scenes stories in either WWE or UFC, Rousey didn't hold back at all, indicating that any chances of her returning to WWE were slim.

"Some of the behind-the-scenes stuff...[how about] how much of an absolute s***show it is at the WWE," Rousey said. "Because I don't have...they can't hold a sword over my head and hold me hostage with my own career, and I don't need anything from them. I don't intend on going back so I can actually say everything that I think and feel where everybody else that is still held captive by their organization cannot."

