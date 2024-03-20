Former WWE Star Ronda Rousey Doesn't Hold Back About Vince McMahon In Her Book

Ronda Rousey's memoir, "Our Fight," is set to be released early next month, and according to Fightful, the former WWE star has not held back about Vince McMahon. As it stands, federal prosecutors are actively investigating the former WWE and TKO Chairman following a slew of sexual misconduct allegations. In her book, Rousey wrote, "PPVs are held in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, as well as now twice a year in Saudi Arabia, a nation that restricts the rights of women in a way that I'm certain Vince McMahon wishes he could." The greater context of this remark is currently unclear, as it's not been presented, and Wrestling Inc. does not currently have a review copy.

Meanwhile, an excerpt shared by Inside the Ropes is presented with full context. Rousey penned how McMahon — who she describes as "Emperor Palpatine" — played a "real-world pro-wrestling version of Monopoly" by buying up all of his competition, before launching another attack on the 78-year-old. She wrote, "It's hard sometimes to know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins. That blurred line between character and reality is a recurring theme within the WWE Universe."

Former UFC fighter Rousey, who left WWE last summer, recently accused Bruce Prichard of being "Vince's avatar," noting McMahon would still have a say in WWE's business if Prichard was still employed. She also claimed McMahon was still involved with WWE via Prichard when he initially retired from the promotion in summer 2022. Rousey made those claims after McMahon resigned from TKO Group Holdings (WWE's parent company) following a 67-page complaint filed by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant against him, John Laurinaitis, and the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion.