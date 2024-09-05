WWE Alum Dave Bautista Touches On Hall Of Fame Hopes

It's already been five years since Dave Bautista retired his "Batista" persona at WrestleMania 35 in his final match against Triple H. There had been talk of the former World Heavyweight Champion joining the WWE Hall of Fame, but the induction was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Bautista's career in Hollywood. Bautista recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet for his latest movie, "The Killer's Game," alongside co-star Sofia Boutella and was naturally asked about his Hall of Fame induction.

Advertisement

"Eventually I will, I want to and there was a good opportunity for me to go in a couple of years ago," Bautista claimed. "And I agreed to do it – Hunter asked me to do it and I said 'Yeah, of course,' and it was here in LA."

According to Bautista, he could have had a "storybook" induction since Los Angeles was the city where he won his first world title, however, at the time he was working on a film in South Africa.

"Logistically, we just couldn't make it happen, but yeah, I'm still open to it and one day. I would like to," he said.

During the same interview, Bautista also commented on whether he'd be open to returning to the ring. While he admitted that he still gets the itch – especially when he hears his old wrestling theme – he would never want to tarnish his final match with Triple H.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.