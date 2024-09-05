WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Addresses The Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak

The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak officially came to an end 10 years ago when Brock Lesnar conquered "The Deadman's" 21-0 record. The decision to have The Undertaker's streak come to an end continues to be one of the most debated topics among pro wrestling fans and media today, however, WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson has now provided his thoughts on the WrestleMania 30 bout on his podcast "ARN" where he expressed that the streak never should've been broken and The Undertaker could've retired undefeated.

"I don't think anybody should have ever done it...he is so special," Anderson said. "He is so important to that locker room and I just got to see him at SummerSlam backstage, talk to him for a little bit. He's just the most respected guy that walks that hall. He has the biggest following amongst the guys who just love and respect him...I personally think he could have went on and retired that streak undefeated. It certainly did not hurt anybody that put him over right in the middle with his finish the day of WrestleMania. You were a bigger star putting Undertaker over right in the middle after it was over then you were going in."

Anderson himself played a role in trying to end the streak at WrestleMania 18 when he interfered and hit a spinebuster on The Undertaker during his match with Ric Flair in one of the closest near falls in the history of "The Phenom's" streak. Anderson commented on that moment 22 years ago, stating how that one Spinebuster made him a bigger star the next day after WrestleMania.

