Matt Cardona On What It Will Take For Him To Sign A Long-Term Deal With WWE Or AEW

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona has flirted with major promotions since his WWE release, making special appearances in AEW, MLW, AAA, as well as a heavy schedule on the independent scene. The former WWE Superstar is hoping to find a steady television job at some point but says that it needs to be under the right circumstances.

Advertisement

"It all comes down to the two Cs...Cash plus Creative equals Cardona. I don't want to just be another guy on the roster. Been there done that," Cardona said on "Barstool Rasslin'" recently. Cardona doesn't think there's anything ignoble about the kinds of roles he had in WWE but the former WWE United States Champion thinks he's moved past that stage of his career. "I want more than that. I want to be able to sink my teeth into something."

Cardona says he's successfully rebuilt and rebranded himself since his WWE and has done everything he can do on the independent scene. Now that he's recovered from his recent injury, he's ready for more from the wrestling business.

"There's titles in my closet that I don't even know what promotion they're for. I did it," Cardona gushed. "Now is the time to go to a major TV company."

Advertisement

Cardona appeared on "AEW Collision" earlier this year, answering an open challenge from Adam Copeland, unsuccessfully challenging the then-AEW TNT Champion. Not long after, Cardona suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which took him out of action until August when he resumed his indie bookings.