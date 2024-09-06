WWE's Dominik Mysterio Lays Out Conditions For Reconciling With Father Rey

Nearly two years have passed since "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio turned his back on his WWE Hall of Famer father Rey Mysterio, but after two WrestleMania matches against each other, the Judgment Day member may be willing to bury the hatchet. Dominik laid out the terms for a Mysterio family reconciliation to Paul Rosenberg on "Rosenberg Wrestling."

"[Rey] would have to publicly get on his knees in the middle of the ring, in front of me, take off his mask, unmask himself willingly, hand it to me like he's presenting it to me as some sort of offering, and declaring that I am the greatest Mysterio of all time," Dominik envisions. "As he gives it to me, he will get down and bow to me, and I will take the mask and obviously just carry on the legacy as the greatest Mysterio that ever lived."

Rosenberg challenged Dominik's comments, claiming Dom does not want things to get better with Rey as his request is unrealistic and goes too far.

"Okay, maybe he doesn't have to bow at the end, but if he's still on his knees and unmasks," Dominik said. "I'm already taller than him so I don't need to be above him, but I want him to feel that much lower, and I want him to know how much superior I am than him."

Dominik also defensively compared his progress in professional wrestling after just four years to his father's early career. He then opted to make things even more personal.

"I'm better looking, I'm better in the ring, my style's better, my fashion's better, my tattoos are better, my hair — he doesn't even have hair, my hair is better," Dominik mockingly listed off. "The reason he doesn't talk is because he sounds funny. He sounds like Kermit the Frog times ten."

