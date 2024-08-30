WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio Says He Never Saw His Son Dominik As A Heel

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most hated figures in all of pro wrestling, but his legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, was unsure about his son pulling it off.

Rey Mysterio, in a recent appearance on the "Notsam Wrestling" podcast, stated that he was apprehensive about Dominik being a bad guy, but his wife always believed in her son being a heel.

"I, for some reason, always saw in my head, in my vision, that he was going to be bigger than his dad. In what way I don't know, but he was going to bring something different to the table," he began. "Me, personally, I never saw him as the bad guy. I never saw him as the heel. My wife, despite our differences, she saw the complete opposite. She, kind of [knew] ... and I guess moms know their kids better than the father. My wife always said that she saw him being like the bad guy. Obviously we didn't know to what extent."

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he was pleased to have shared the ring with his son and created history by becoming the first father-son tag team champions in WWE history, a moment that he said he will cherish. He also believes that Dominik wouldn't have achieved the kind of success he has if they were still together as a team.

"Him, now, becoming his own person, his own identity, has surprised me in a very good way. I'm going to have to say it, I don't think my son would be doing better if he were by my side. I think he's — I'm glad I kind of cut the wings off and he's on his own," said Mysterio.

Since their split in 2022, Rey and Dominik Mysterio have faced each other several times, including a match at WrestleMania 39.