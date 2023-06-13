Bully Ray On Why Dominik Mysterio Is WWE's Top Heel At The Moment

Dominik Mysterio turned his WWE career around last year when he turned heel to align with The Judgment Day. Since then, the boos have only grown louder with each passing week. During a recent episode of "Busted Open," Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca discussed some of the top heels in the industry currently, and Mysterio's name came up.

"People talk about WWE pumping in crowd noise, I believe what they're doing, at best, is they might be adjusting their levels for TV, so it comes across a more clear, concise noise on TV," Bully Ray said regarding recent reactions.

He continued, "Don [Callis] is doing just as good of a job as everyone else at generating heat right now also. But I just believe people are truly buying into Dominik more because he's this punk who hides behind two dudes and his girlfriend and makes it seem like he did hard time in prison. He looks like Eddie Gurrero, it doesn't seem like he wants to be a Mysterio... there's nothing about Dom that I want to like it."

Bully said he remembers young Dominik playing in the ring as a little kid, but now he hates him as a character and can't wait to see Cody Rhodes get his hands on him at WWE Money in the Bank. Bully also wants to see Dominik hide behind Rhea Ripley more or even raise up her WWE Women's World Championship to get as much heat as possible.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.