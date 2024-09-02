AEW's Kris Statlander Comments On Being Left Off All In Main Show

Kris Statlander's trip to London didn't exactly go according to plan as she and Stokely Hathaway were defeated by Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii on the AEW All In: Zero Hour pre-show. Some pre-shows have a bad reputation of being a place wrestlers get thrown on to at the last minute to give them a pay-per-view payday, but during an appearance on the "Under The Ring" podcast, Statlander said there is nothing wrong with them.

"Being on the Zero Hour is definitely not a bad thing. It's still being part of the show, and I've done a lot of Zero Hours lately, so a good thing I like to think of it is like...you get to set the tone for the show, and then once you're done, you get to relax and watch everything else. I love to do that." As far as where Statlander would prefer to be placed on a card, she has a specific sweet spot that works to her advantage.

"I think there's benefits to being on multiple spots on the card. I think probably ideal best spot in my opinion that I've ever wrestled in was like the third match on the show. That's a really good spot because there's a lot of pressure on the first matches, kind of like setting the tone for how the show is going to go."

Statlander rounded off by saying that she hopes to one day be in a big pay-per-view main event for AEW at some point. However, whether she is first, third, or fifth on the card, she is happy to be included and will give it everything she possibly can.

