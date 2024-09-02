AEW Star Mercedes Mone Looks Back On 'Emotional' Match At WWE WrestleMania

AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Moné has had a lot memorable moments in her career, but arguably none more so than when she and Bianca Belair made history at WWE WrestleMania 37. In what was WWE's first event in front of a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions began to relax, Moné and Belair not only became the first women to have a singles match in the main event of WWE's biggest event, but also became the first two Black women to headline the show at the same time.

The match is one of Moné's proudest achievements, and in an interview with WTOP, she recalled how overwhelmed with emotion she was once the bell rang.

"It was so emotional," Moné said. "That was one of my biggest dreams since I was 10 years old, but it was so big I didn't think it was possible, then here I was at WrestleMania 37 in the middle of the ring looking at Bianca like, 'Wow, we are doing this, this is so much bigger than us, bigger than wrestling.' That moment was so special. The way she looked at me, I was like, 'Girl, you better stop before I start bawling and we slip in the ring from our tears.'"

Since this match, WWE has not had a women's match headline WrestleMania, meaning that only Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair can boast the same claim as Moné and Belair. WWE has also not had a main event with two Black participants since Moné and Belair's match.

