Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He's Always Hated This AEW Gimmick Match

The Casino Gauntlet returned at AEW All In and featured some of the company's top stars, such as "Hangman" Adam Page and Kazuchika Okada, as well as surprise appearances from former WWE star Ricochet, Zack Sabre Jr. and Nigel McGuinness. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. provided his thoughts on the match on his podcast "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, where he explained how he's never been a fan of the Casino Gauntlet concept, but admitted that AEW executed it well at All In.

Advertisement

"I have always hated this match. I have never understood it, even when I understood the rules I still was like, 'Wait, what?' How are these guys going to tell a story if there's no time limit set, like it could be 30 seconds. How do you tell a story in 30 seconds and get yourself over before the next dude comes out and their job is to get themselves over? So it was always a weird match to me, and then I saw this one and everybody told a story and commentary was prepared to put over everyone's story."

Prinze Jr. continued to explain that McGuinness competing in the match was a smart decision because of his hatred for Bryan Danielson, while also stating how he initially thought that Page was going to come out victorious. Christian Cage eventually picked up the win to earn himself a future opportunity for the AEW World Championship.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.