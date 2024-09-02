Eric Bischoff Praises Cody Rhodes Vs. Kevin Owens At WWE Bash In Berlin

Cody Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship Bash In Berlin, with both men receiving praise from wrestling fans and media alike for their performances. Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff provided his thoughts on the contest between Rhodes and Owens on "83 Weeks," specifically crediting Owens for his character work and making it known that he wasn't a fan of the match opening the show.

"Cody Rhodes is still the 'guy' right now, and as long as he's 'the guy,' he should be treated like 'the guy,' and I'm not changing my opinion in terms of the placement. I wanted to see Cody and Kevin in the main event and perhaps Randy got there first. At the end of the day my opinion doesn't make any difference at all because it worked really well ... I thought the match was phenomenal. I think Kevin Owens did a stellar job ... Kevin made it believable, if you go back and look at that, don't pay any attention to anything, turn down the commentary, go back and watch it without any sound and look at the eyes of Kevin Owens — fantastic f*****g job. He sold that moment; he made me believe what he was feeling."

Bischoff also expressed is love for the post-match angle where Owens initially declined a hand shake from Rhodes and then embraced him shortly afterward, as the two left the ring together. Bischoff continued by giving credit to WWE's countdown show for Bash In Berlin, saying how they did an effective job relaying the backstory and information to the audience for each storyline.

