Raj Dhesi (Fka Jinder Mahal) Discusses AEW, Possible WWE Return

Raj Dhesi, formerly known as Jinder Mahal in WWE, has been touring the independent scene since his second WWE release in April. Despite fans thinking Dhesi would sign with AEW after he was the subject of a series of posts on X by AEW President Tony Khan, regarding the booking around his character, the former Mahal has been active in promotions like Black Label Pro. Dhesi spoke with Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge" and talked about the future of his career and how he's not bitter following his release, because at the end of the day, "it's just business," and being a professional wrestler is all that matters to him.

"I haven't talked to any major company yet," Dhesi said. "I'm on the independents, I'm working GCW right now, I got a whole bunch of other independent dates lined up. In the past two years, I haven't wrestled that much, maybe like 10 matches, which is not what I'm used to. So I want to get back into the mix, get my legs back, get used to bumping again... get in shape, ring shape. So then we'll go from there. Anything is possible. I would love to go to TNA, AEW, New Japan, anywhere, or even just independents. I'm having a great time making my own schedule, spending time with family, just enjoying time off."

Dhesi said that he's taken ownership of everything in his career, from wins to losses, and said he doesn't have a "victim mindset" regarding his release. Dhesi said he doesn't dwell on the past.

"I know whatever I do in the future I'm going to be successful because I have the work ethic, things that are in my power, I'm going to do," he said.

