Dave Meltzer Discusses News About WWE Star Odyssey Jones

Yesterday, despite being in a storyline with The New Day, it was noticed that Odyssey Jones was removed from the WWE roster page, but no announcement of his release was made. In light of the situation, Dave Meltzer shared his own speculation after doing some digging into Jones' status, on "Wrestling Observer Radio."

Meltzer said he initially inquired whether it might have been a glitch, but heard nothing back, and pointed out that WWE would've made a statement by now if this was the case. "I'm relatively certain he's done, but it has not been confirmed anywhere. I've heard a bunch of stories, but nothing that I would say is confirmed, but it looks like he's no longer with the company," he said. He also pointed out that there was absolutely no mention of Jones on "WWE Raw," despite Kofi Kingston appearing on the show.

Meltzer then speculated that the reason why Jones is gone will more than likely come out. "It had nothing to do with how he was getting over, because he was doing real well, but there's obviously a story that's probably going to come out in the next day or so, I would guess, I don't know," he explained. However, Meltzer noted that he's heard a lot of rumors since Monday, but pointed out that at this stage he can't confirm any of the things he's heard.

