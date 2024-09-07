Bruce Prichard Explains Why WWE Didn't Pay Walter Payton For SummerSlam '94 Appearance

While the 1994 SummerSlam PPV in Chicago is arguably best remembered for the legendary cage match between Bret and Owen Hart, as well as the battle between Undertaker and a fake Undertaker, the show also featured one of the best NFL players ever in Walter Payton. The Chicago Bears legend wound up in the corner of Razor Ramon in his Intercontinental Championship match against Diesel, and was instrumental in fending off Shawn Michaels helping Razor regain the IC Title.

During a review of SummerSlam '94 on the latest "Something to Wrestle," Bruce Prichard raved about Payton's work on this show, noting that he helped Diesel and Razor remember spots while putting the match together. He also revealed Payton was a blast to have around.

"[He was] an absolute joy to work with," Prichard said. "He was there on time, had a great attitude, had fun. Man, hats off, because he was not only a great football player, he was a great human being. And he is up there at the top of the list, as far as people outside of our world coming into our world and picking it up and having respect for it and nailing it, and helping make a Razor-Diesel match be everything that it could've been and more."

Prichard also explained why Payton received no payment for his SummerSlam appearance.

"Walter had a charity, and we did a lot of work with Walter's charity," Prichard said. "It's just the relationship was there, it's Chicago. 'Hey man, would you like to be a part of this?' And he jumped at the opportunity, and jumped at the opportunity to be involved. And I don't think we paid him. I think we gave a donation to his charity, in lue of payment."

