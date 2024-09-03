Eric Bischoff Predicts This WWE Talent Will Be A Huge Superstar In The Next 24 Months

It's been nearly a year since Jade Cargill signed with WWE, after initially beginning her wrestling career in AEW and becoming the longest-reigning TBS Champion of all time. Cargill made her in-ring WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2024, and has since been able to win the Women's Tag Team Championship twice alongside Bianca Belair, including when they regained their titles this past weekend at Bash in Berlin. Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has commented on Cargill and Belair's championship win on "83 Weeks," where he claimed that Cargill is going to become a bigger star in two years, and pushed back on critics who have been condemning her online.

"I had no expectations, but I was excited about the match because I'm excited about Jade Cargill, and again I'm reading, you know X, and I'm reading a lot of people's comments about the match while it was happening ... I'm curious about how people arrive at the positions they do sometimes, and of course it's a lot of bad mouthing on Cargill. Not a lot, but enough and I'm thinking to myself you just don't get it, the people just don't understand at all ... they just don't have a clue what they're talking about. Jade is going to be an absolute superstar, yeah, within two years ... 18 to 24 months I think is the window from now we'll be talking about Jade Cargill in an entirely different way."

Bischoff also believes Cargill's confidence and timing has continued to improve, and thinks that having her team with Belair was a smart decision, as it has taken pressure off the former AEW star and allowed her learn.

