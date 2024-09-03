Zelina Vega Says She's 'Shook' Over Emotional WWE Raw Moment

Last night on "WWE Raw," Zelina Vega was unable to defeat Shayna Baszler in one-on-one action in her first match back on the red brand since July. However, prior to her battle with "The Queen Of Spades," Vega was greeted by a fan in the crowd with a sign dedicated to her father Michael Trinidad, who sadly passed away in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001 when she was 10 years old. Following "Raw," Vega took to social media to share her appreciation for the fan, and expressed how the sign was a reminder that her father is always sitting front row when she's performing.

"Remember your why. Thank you @hobbyistsports for reminding me that he is in the front row every time. Still pretty shook over this. Seeing his name in the arena was incredible. Thank you Denver, y'all were beautiful tonight."

As seen throughout the various photos and videos Vega posted from last night, the fan was able to meet the former Queen of the Ring following her match backstage. In 2018 WWE released an exclusive video on their YouTube channel of Vega retelling her story and experience of the events on 9/11, as she emotionally explained the final phone call her family received from her father that morning.