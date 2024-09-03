Eric Bischoff Says This WWE Bash In Berlin Match Defied His 'Low Expectations'

WWE's recent PLE, Bash in Berlin, featured several high-profile matches, such as GUNTHER's World Heavyweight Championship defense against Randy Orton, and the heated Strap Match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. According to Eric Bischoff, going into the show, he was concerned that the mixed tag team match featuring The Terror Twins and Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan would not deliver. On "83 Weeks," Bischoff claimed that anytime he's seen a mixed tag it's never been interesting to him, however, he found the aforementioned match so much fun.

"F**king action was awesome, Liv was way better than I thought she was," he said. "Dom, I can't say enough about, he's a freak, so good, he knows his role." Bischoff also explained that Mysterio might not look like a wrestler, but his psychology amazed him. On the other hand, Bischoff recalled being let down the last time he saw Damian Priest compete at a PLE, but noted that he looked much better at Bash in Berlin, and made up for it. Naturally, he praised Rhea Ripley and claimed that both she and Jade Cargill will be the future of WWE within two years. "She's already star-bound, she's already there, but she is so impressive, it's so interesting!" he said.

Additionally, he compared Ripley to the late Chyna, recalling how "The Ninth Wonder of the World" was ahead of her time, while Ripley has the same qualities times three. "With Rhea, she's not only physically impressive there's that other dimension, that "It Factor," that charisma, that magic you can't figure out? She's got that in spades," Bischoff claimed.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.