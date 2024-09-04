Eric Bischoff Discusses The Benefits Of GUNTHER Working With Randy Orton In WWE

GUNTHER retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton this past weekend at Bash In Berlin after "The Viper" requested a rematch after their initial battle in the King of the Ring finals where GUNTHER won in controversial fashion. Following their two matches together, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has commented on the opportunity GUNTHER has had working with Orton throughout the summer on his podcast "83 Weeks," and credited the 14-time World Champion for his pacing in the ring.

"Randy Orton is a national treasure," Bischoff gushed. "He is so good, he put on a master class in there. He is the literal definition of less is more, talk about a guy who knows how to pace a match, who knows how to get the crowd into the match, who knows how to get his opponent over and sells, oh my God Randy's ability to sell is so believable ... There aren't enough of the appropriate words for me to describe how impressed I am and how much I respect Randy Orton ... what Gunther learned in the ring by working with Randy even though it was awkward and even though Randy was leaning into the crowd and that being unusual, that's what Gunther needs. He needs to be in more of those situations."

Bischoff continued by comparing GUNTHER to Jade Cargill, explaining how both are newer talent getting opportunities to work with top stars in the company and have learned more by working larger events than they were previously used to. He was also impressed by GUNTHER's body transformation, praising the World Champion for his commitment to bettering himself, which shows that he cares about his physique and appearance on WWE television.

