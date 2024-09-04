Bruce Prichard Recalls Scrapped WWE Title Plans For Owen Hart

Owen Hart's tragic death in 1999 ended what could have been a legendary wrestling career, and at the time of his passing he already had reigns with multiple WWE Championships. However, according to Bruce Prichard on "Something to Wrestle," there were main event title plans in place for Owen.

Advertisement

"One idea that was floated out there (...) was that Owen would beat Bret for the title [as] soon as Bret got it back," Prichard recalled. He then explained that creative wanted to give Bret Hart the angle of chasing Owen for the title until SummerSlam. "I truly do believe that one of the best stories we ever did was the whole Bret Hart/Owen Hart story, and brother versus brother. Because I think most folks can identify with sibling rivalries."

Prichard then opined that if the title was dropped to Owen during their feud, the matches would have been more interesting, and most likely more heated, as fans would have been rooting for Bret instead. "In this scenario, Owen was the one chasing, and Bret always just beat him," he recalled. "And I'll also say this: I think the stuff that Bret did with Owen was maybe some of Bret's all-time best work ever as well."

Advertisement

The veteran also realized that another reason why the feud between the brothers was ultimately so memorable, was because Bret ultimately gave more to Owen in their matches than he gave to anyone else he faced. "Bret's whole MO was 'I'm going to make the guy I'm in the ring with,' and Bret always made Owen before he beat him," he added.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something to Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.