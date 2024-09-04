WWE's Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan Trade Jabs On Social Media

The latest chapter in the feud between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan took place at Bash in Berlin, where Ripley and Damian Priest ended up getting a win over Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, which many believe was well-deserved. Naturally, Ripley and Priest celebrated their victory, which they shared on social media. "Celebrating our victory at Bash in Berlin in the most fitting way ... JUICY, FRESH, HOT chicken tenders WITH ranch! Eat your heart out losers!" Ripley posted. After the post went around on social media, Morgan caught wind of it and took it upon herself to rain on Ripley's parade. "My Daddy Dom living rent free in your head, how embarrassing," she posted.

Naturally, Ripley didn't leave it there, and hit back at Morgan for her post. "Jealousy doesn't look good on you" she posted. Morgan continued the back-and-forth, reminding Ripley of the attack she suffered during this week's "WWE Raw." "Jealous of what? Your bum ass partner and your bum ass knee? I have my man, my title, and my family," she posted.

While Ripley got some payback for the attack on "Raw," the bad blood between the two women seems to be far from over. Additionally, things are brewing between Finn Balor and Priest, adding even more layers to the storyline. Considering that WWE's next Premium Live Event is Bad Blood, it's safe to assume that things are going to get far more heated before The Judgment Day and the Terror Twins potentially settle things at a PLE that's quite aptly named.