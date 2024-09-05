Kazuchika Okada Retains AEW Continental Title, Will Defend At All Out

With All Out looming large on September 7 in Chicago, the question of who would walk into the NOW Arena as the AEW Continental Champion was answered on the September 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as Kazuchika Okada retained his title against Kyle Fletcher.

The fans in Milwaukee, Wisconsin were hyped to see the two men face each other, showering the two men with 'holy s**t' chants to kick things off. Once the action started, it was an evenly-matched contest that saw both men get a fair share of the offense. The tables truly turned in Fletcher's favor halfway through the match when he delivered a brainbuster to The Rainmaker on the apron and used his momentum to carry himself into the final five minutes.

Fletcher had the fans in the palm of his hands and was on the cusp of victory as the 20-minute time limit drew closer. However, Fletcher went to the well one time too often as he went to the top rope, but Okada used referee Rick Knox as a distraction to lure Fletcher back in. After a few counters, Okada went for the rainmaker and as Fletcher knocked into the referee, Okada kicked Fletcher between the legs and hit his finisher to pick up the victory.

After the match, Konosuke Takeshita came to check on his Don Callis Family stablemate before telling Okada to get back in the ring. Okada and Takeshita might end up facing off this Saturday at All Out as Takeshita will face The Beast Mortos in a Continental Contenders Challenge match to earn a place in a four-way match this Saturday for the AEW Continental Championship. Orange Cassidy will also face Bryan Keith, and Mark Briscoe will face Lance Archer to determine the other two opponents for The Rainmaker at All Out.