Mickie James Discusses Confusion Over WWE Storyline With John Cena

Mickie James, among the most decorated wrestlers of her time, found herself unexpectedly entangled in a brief storyline with John Cena during her tenure in WWE. This pairing, while piquing the curiosity of fans, left James perplexed by the creative direction and the on-screen chemistry, or lack thereof, that defined their brief on-air partnership.

Advertisement

In a candid discussion on the "Ring the Belle" podcast, James delved into the confusion that shrouded her mindset, offering a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes deliberations and her assessment of the endeavor.

"I don't really know where that was supposed to go or where it wasn't supposed to go. I think obviously we were talking or whatever at the time anyways. I feel it was one of those things. I mean it was a well-known thing," said the veteran star.

James' self-reflective evaluation of the on-screen dynamic further underscored the disconnect between the creative vision and the on-screen execution. While the two had their moment in real life, James felt they couldn't replicate their chemistry when the cameras were on.

Advertisement

"It's one those things where they're like, 'Hey, we'll try this on air.' I don't know that we actually had any on-camera chemistry. You know, when I watch it back, I go, 'Eh, I didn't [feel it].' It felt uncomfortable. I don't know if it came off on camera as natural," James admitted.

Since her departure from WWE, James has embarked on a new chapter, assuming the role of Creative Director for Ohio Valley Wrestling.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Ring the Belle" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.