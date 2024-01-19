Mickie James Opens Up About Backstage Role With OVW

As she takes a brief step back from in-ring competition, Mickie James shifts her focus to a duty behind the scenes, recently coming aboard as the new Creative Director and Head of Female Talent for Ohio Valley Wrestling. James has also been named as Executive Producer for all of OVW's wrestling shows. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," the 25-year veteran opened up about her decision to take on these new roles.

"There's so much history in those four walls, so much even of my own history. So I've been in a lot of their shoes, I understand," James said. "Even the first time there, I looked out in the crowd and I'm going like, 'That was my spot right there. I used to sit there every day for three years straight, just hoping and praying and working and sweating and crying and all the things.' The relationships and the friendships that I built there, it was a huge catalyst in my success. I think that to be able to give back on a different level [is rewarding], and I can drive to it. I was hoping to start doing a ladies' class for the women's division, specifically because I really want to help strengthen and grow that. Then working with the TV talent, character development, and the things that I felt when it was the [WWE developmental] system."

As James alluded to, much of her early WWE days were centered in OVW as it previously served as WWE's primary developmental territory. James spent two years training under the OVW banner before receiving her call up to WWE's main roster in October 2005. 19 years later, James finds herself back in OVW, eager to help shape wrestling's future stars.

