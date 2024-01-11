Mickie James Reportedly Accepts Creative Position With Popular Indie Promotion

While she may not be competing in the ring right now, Mickie James continues to be involved in some non-wrestling work. In addition to her ongoing duties as a co-host on "Busted Open Radio," James has now reportedly secured a position behind the scenes at a popular independent wrestling promotion — Ohio Valley Wrestling.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via X), the former WWE Women's Champion has come aboard as Creative Director and Head of Female Talent for OVW. James has also reportedly taken on a responsibility as Executive Producer for all of OVW's wrestling shows.

News of James joining OVW comes on the heels of her recent return at the promotion's 2024 Nightmare Rumble event on January 6. There, James made a special guest appearance behind the commentary desk to call the Women's Nightmare Rumble Match alongside Bryan Kennison and current OVW Women's Champion Freya The Slaya. Following her brief stint on OVW commentary, James noted, on X, that she was immensely impressed by all the competitors involved, and foresaw big things for OVW this year.

James is no stranger to Ohio Valley Wrestling, as she spent much of her early WWE days there, back when it was WWE's primary developmental territory. After two years of training in OVW, James was then called up to WWE's main roster in late 2005, where the path was laid for her memorable feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. In the present day, OVW operates under the ownership of Matt Jones, Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg, and former WWE Tag Team Champion Al Snow.