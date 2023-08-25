Mickie James Reveals Classic WWE Feud With Trish Stratus Wasn't Original Plan

During an appearance on "GAW TV," James revealed that she didn't initially pitch Trish Stratus for their classic storyline between 2005 and 2006. On-screen, James developed an obsession with Stratus, which ultimately led to a rivalry over the WWE Women's Championship.

"I initially pitched it for Lita," James said. "Because I had a history with Lita or whatever. I remember everyone worked on it. You [former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz] worked on that story and stuff with me."

Stratus and James ended up colliding for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 22 in Chicago, Illinois. That match, which saw James capture the WWE Women's Championship for the first time in her career, is considered one of the best women's bouts in the history of "The Show of Shows."

During an interview last year, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that both she and James received a standing ovation when they returned through the curtain after their title match at WrestleMania 22. Back in March, Stratus said that fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was set to play a key role in her storyline with James post-WrestleMania 22 before she sustained an injury.



